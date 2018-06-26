Legal trouble for Fanney Khan makers as Vashu Bhagnani sends legal notice!

Producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment has become controversy’s favourite child now. She has been into trouble for practically every flick that she has produced. Now, she is in trouble for Fanney Khan. And this time, she is not alone as Vashu Bhagnani has sent a legal notice to producers T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra too. Even though Prernaa had disjointed herself from the production for a short while, she still received a notice. Bhagnani asks for justice over the rights to the film as he states that his name has been omitted from the new poster of the movie.

And not just Fanney Khan, he also claims that he owns rights to Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Speaking to Mirror, Bhagnani said, “Yes, I have sent legal notices to Bhushan, Prernaa and Rakeysh on Monday (25 June) claiming the rights to these films. For Fanney Khan, I have the all-India distribution rights and am entitled to producer’s credit, while in Batti Gul Meter Chalu I have the producer title and a commitment of the all-India distribution of the film. They released the Fanney Khan poster without my consent, but nobody can release the film as the rights are with me.”

The report states that he has right to perpetuity to 15% overflow and also that the movies will not be released without his permission and consent in writing.

He claims that he has invested around Rs 8 crore in Fanney Khan and Rs 6 crore in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Says Bhagnani, “Prernaa was the producer of these films earlier but since she didn’t have that much money to invest, she borrowed from other filmmakers, including Bhushan and me.”

Fanney Khan directed by Atul Manjrekar stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.