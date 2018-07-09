Legendary beauty Madhubala's life to be soon made into a biopic

Over the years, Madhubala's illustrious life has interested numerous filmmakers. Many times, reports of a biopic made on her life surfaced, with little truth in them. But now, that's close to becoming a reality. Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan recently made an official announcement about it.

"I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It's my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister's life without my permission," she said.

However, names of the director or the cast have not been divulged yet.

"The details will be known to her fans and to all concerned when the right time comes. So, please try to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation," she added.

Reportedly, many have approached her for buying rights for a biopic on her elder sister, but all these days, she remained skeptical as to who could do justice to it. We also heard that Bhushan herself was not planning to get into the director's shoes.

Let's just wait for the project to unfold further!