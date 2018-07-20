Legendary poet-lyricist Gopal Das Neeraj passes away

Legendary Hindi poet-lyricist Gopal Das Neeraj, on Thursday, breathed his last at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, at the age of 93. Following a fall at his residence which caused him a head injury, he was admitted to the hospital. Neeraj was surrounded by his family members as he departed for the heavenly abode.

"He was shifted to the trauma centre here last night in a critical condition. He had kidney failure, infection all over his body and head injury. He passed away today at around 7.30 pm," said Rajesh Malhotra, chief, AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Puravali village, Neeraj was a professor of Hindi literature in Dharma Samaj College, Aligarh. With equal prowess over Hindi and Urdu, he wrote popular songs like Ae Bhai Jara Dekh Ke Chalo and Teetar Ke Do Aage Teetar from Mera Naam Joker, Rangeela Re and Prem Ke Pujari from Prem Pujari, to name a few. A close associate of music directors SD Burman and duo Shankar-Jaikishan, a deeply saddened Neeraj decided to quit the film industry after the demises of Burman and Jaikishan.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri and Pamda Bhushan, respectively in 1991 and 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolence over the loss.

Saddened by the demise of noted poet and lyricist Shri Gopaldas ‘Neeraj.’ Shri Neeraj's unique style connected him with people from all walks of life, across generations. His works are unforgettable gems, which will live on and inspire many. Condolences to his admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2018

