Let's do some pictures! Bobby Deol pro(poses) but son Aryaman dis(poses)

Our encounters with star kids are frequent. Most of them, we know, are going to be a part of the industry soon. Some absolutely love the camera, some are shy but posing nevertheless. But rarely is someone showing reluctance to be clicked. Not saying that our paparazzi like to be rejected. NOT AT ALL! But at times, it's refreshing to see a celebrity's son who isn't bothered about the limelight he's getting.

On Wednesday, Bobby Deol along with Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol was spotted at the airport. Known to be cordial with the press, Bobby posed with a warm smile. But young Aryaman looked really reluctant!

Just a few days back, this gentleman's photos were all over the internet and we were gushing over how good he looks already. But the 16-year-old isn't very comfortable with showbiz, it seems.

And the picture below! Looks like he is literally pleading his father to get going...Hahaha!

While Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is set to step into Bollywood soon, we haven't heard the same about Aryaman yet. But let's hope we have this good-looking guy on the block soon.