Let's talk about Janhvi Kapoor's amazing transformation

Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which had Ishaan Khatter opposite her. The film, an adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, went on to impress both the critics and masses alike. The fact that it made over Rs 63 crore, despite not having a big star in it says it all. No wonder then Karan Johar, who produced the movie under Dharma Productions, Shashank and of course Janhvi and Ishaan are still over the moon. Another success bash was organised to celebrate the resounding success of Dhadak recently. Karan, Shashank, Ishaan, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor were there looking extremely happy.

But what grabbed our attention was Janhvi's amazing transformation. The actress was looking gorgeous in her little black dress. But we have to talk about the amount of weight that she has lost in these past few weeks. Just look at her:

She has been working really hard on her body for she has been training with none other than Ishaan, who is motivating her in the gym. And clearly, all of the gym sessions have paid off for Janhvi, and that too really well.

It's just surprising to see a new Janhvi, who was earlier like this:

Has turned into this:

If this doesn't make you go hit the gym, we don't know what will. On the movie front, Janhvi has signed her second film. She will feature in Karan Johar's next directorial venture, Takht along with her uncle Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.