Let's talk about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 'PARDA' moment in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra, the most famous Bollywood export in recent times is back in Mumbai with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. The first pictures of the two in India, however, left us disappointed.

🎶Parda mohobbat wallah, PC ne aisa daalaa, Parde ne lay le photo ki jaan... paps saare ho gaye pareshaan.🎶

But we wonder what got into the usually bindass PC. It’s 2018. Even Ranbir Kapoor is talking about his new girlfriend. Bollywood beauties at the peak of their career are getting married. Priyanka, sadly, is still playing the sanskaari card... only back home.

We loved when the duo twinned in black and was clicked in a hush-hush mode at Toca Madera in West Hollywood for a dinner date.

We adored Priyanka when she held her man (Nick) so confidently while chilling with friends on a yacht during the Memorial Day weekend.

We followed their first airport appearance.

And we giggled as she did at The wedding they both attended.

And then this...

If she feared the media was going to blow it out of proportion then well... it’s only going to make the speculations worse. Like...

🎶Shayad Teri Shaadi ka Khayala dil main aya hai, isiliye mummy ne Teri Nick Jonas ko bulaya hai!🎶

Or even worse...

🎶Shayad extra publicity ka khayal, TERE dil main ayaa hai.

Isiliye, tu ne PC, Nick Jonas ko chupaya hai!!!🎶