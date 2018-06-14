Letters to Bhagwan Das Garga: Times when Satyajit Ray, Mehboob Khan made direct communication with journos

Gone are the times when a journalist shared a direct relationship with a star. PRs have taken up the charge, and have become the spokespersons of the stars, blurring the lines of a genuine bond that a journalist shared with a star. But, it was not always the case. Thanks to the archive of Bhagwan Das Garga created by Lightcube, we have a clear picture of what the golden era of Bollywood looked like.

Bhagwan Das Garga, a photojournalist turned documentary filmmaker, was a historian who had numerous tales from Bollywood to share. Garga’s private collection of about 3000 film memorabilia was sold for Rs 20 million shortly before his death to the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts in New Delhi. That’s how connected people were back then.

Lightcube's latest project, an archive of the work and times of Bhagwan Das Garga, one of India's premier film historians, is now online. The website features the first cycle of content. Go for it, support it, share it with others!https://t.co/xQQu5Xaej2 pic.twitter.com/40fXFAmrez — Projectorhead (@Projectorhead_) June 14, 2018

In some of the letters, the mutual love for Bollywood shared by Bhagwan Garga and other prominent filmmakers is quite evident.

One of the letter reads…

Dear Bhagwan, It’s too late to apologize for my failure to comply with your request - but there have been good solid reasons. I am coming to Bombay on the 12th for 3 days. We could do something on that commentary on the 13th if you still need it! Look forward to seeing you Anandam knows about my plans. Sincerely, Satyajit

What a treasure would have been for a journalist!