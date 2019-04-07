Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif Ali Khan for the paps, videos here

Nikita Thakkar April 07 2019, 2.49 pm April 07 2019, 2.49 pm

Our day is incomplete without a mention of Taimur. Heard of the phrase 'he is a born star'? Yes, it is Tim. He is barely a few years old but apparently has more fan-clubs than his father. And why not? He so adorable and smart and cute and lovable. He has already picked up some tricks from his parents on how to do deal with the paps and that is very impressive. It so happened that our paparazzi landed up on the sets of an ad shoot of Saif Ali Khan. He has his own clothing brand 'House of Pataudi' for which he was shooting at Mehboob studios, Mumbai. He stepped out of the sets, posed for paps, waved at them and headed to his vanity van. Soon we spotted Taimur too.

Taimur had been giving company to his father on the sets and when the little one spotted paps, he stopped, posed, waved and gave a smile, just like his father. Yes, he actually did that! Isn't that cool? Looks like that time isn't far when we will get to see Taimur in commercials just like his father. We also saw a candid moment between Saif and Taimur as the little one planted a kiss on dad's lips.

Time and again, Saif has expressed his concern over Tim's growing popularity. In one of the interviews, Saif had said, "There will be certain expectations out of him. Maybe all that will force him to become an actor. I hope that with the right guidance, maybe he will find his calling in another field. I'm worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There's going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he'll have to figure out himself". We guess he is right.

P.S. Taimur's nanny seems to be pretty strict with paps.