Soheib Ahsan August 19 2019, 10.05 am August 19 2019, 10.05 am

Lisa Haydon is doing quite well on the personal front. The actress is happy in her marriage and has a wonderful baby boy. Now it appears that this little family will be getting bigger soon. Yes, Haydon is pregnant again. On Monday she took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She captioned the post saying, "Party of four on the way". Well, it seems there's going to be a lot of fun and chaos in this family. Haydon is married to British businessman Dino Lalvani.

Lisa Haydon is popularly known for her career as a model. She first came to India in 2007 to pursue her interest in modeling. Following this, she soon appeared on a number of magazine covers like Grazia, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Verve, Vogue, and Femina. Haydon also began working on her Bollywood career. She made her debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in the rom-com film Aisha. Following this, she appeared in a handful of other films including 2014's Queen. Her role in the film even got her a Filmfare nomination. She last appeared in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Apart from this Haydon has also appeared on reality shows like India's Next Top Model and Top Model India as a judge.

Check out Lisa Haydon's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Party of four on the way 🥳 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT