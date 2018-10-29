Bollywood Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani mark 2nd anniversary with a perfect family picture Murtuza Nullwala October 29 2018, 5.21 pm October 29 2018, 5.21 pm

On October 29, 2016, Lisa Haydon surprised her fans by announcing that she has tied the knot with beau Dino Lalvani. In May 2017, the two welcomed their first child named Zack. Lisa has been sharing some cute pictures of her son on Instagram and as on Monday, she celebrates her second wedding anniversary, the actress shared a perfect happy family picture.

Lisa took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her hubby and son. The actress tied the knot with Dino at beach resort in Phuket, Thailand. After two years, the couple along with their son Zack are celebrating the day at the same beach. While Lisa and Dino are surely looking happy, Zack doesn’t seem to be much interested in getting clicked, but well, Lisa has an explanation for it as well in the post.

After getting married, Lisa has been away from the big screen. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in which she had a cameo. However, Lisa has been making her presence felt with web series and judging the model hunt shows on the small screen. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen.