Lisa Haydon enjoying beach time with son Zack is sexy and aww-dorable. See Pic

Lisa Haydon and son Zack Lalvani's new photos are making the internet happy, once again. The Shaukeen actress, who is apparently in Hong Kong (going by the caption on her post), posted a beautiful picture with her little one on Instagram. She shared the photograph with her 1.2 million followers, of which more than 92,000 fans have already liked it. In the picture, we see her dressed in a white bikini embracing Zack. She is seen relaxing in a white bikini sitting on a chair as the waves touch her feet, and son Zack is wrapped in his mother’s arms enjoying the picturesque view.

Have a look at the snap:

Without a doubt, Lisa Haydon is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media. She embraced motherhood on May 17th last year as she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy Zack Lalvani. She has been sharing glimpses of her son ever since then and we can’t help but just adore the mother-son moments together. Not just a picture with her son, the babe also posted a snap of her with a friend. See below:

Must say that Lisa is surely having one hell of a time vacationing by the beach. It is surely making us envious and we too want to hit the beach ASAP.