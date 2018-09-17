Lisa Ray and husband Jason Dehni welcome twin daughters via surrogacy

She has battled with a form of blood cancer and relies on lifelong medication now. It became almost an undoable option to carry a child herself, but actor Lisa Ray still wanted to embrace motherhood. Here she is! On Monday, she announced the arrival of her twin surrogate daughters. "Jason and I have chosen to share the intimate story of our surrogacy journey as a way to normalize and embrace fertility possibilities for everyone." she writes.

The Indo-Canadian actor Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni have named their daughters Sufi and Soleil. While Sufi means mystic, Sulein is the French word for sun. And these two new members are definitely filling Lisa and Jason up with an unexplainable sunshine!

“At the moment, my life is full of cascading emotions, attempting to co-ordinate feeding, napping and play schedules while juggling work, self-care, travel and time with friends, family and my hubby. My life has been full of crazy adventures, but right now, I’m experiencing a new level of anarchy and love. I can’t wait to bring our daughters to our home in Mumbai," Lisa. who has welcomed her children in Mexico, told TOI.

In 2009, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. After a year-long battle, Lisa was declared cancer-free in 2009, only for it to relapse in 2012 shortly after her wedding.

May your daughters continue to strengthen your passion for living!