Lisa Ray turns author with her first book Close To The Bone and narrates her battle against cancer

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 10.56 pm April 16 2019, 10.56 pm

As we talk of the likes of Sonali Bendre, Irrfan Khan, and Tahira Kashyap - that is people who have successfully won a battle against cancer - there's another name that strikes our minds. Lisa Ray, a successful model, an acclaimed actor and a joyful mother to twins, bravely fought against the dreadful disease and emerged victoriously. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, which followed with an extensive process of treatment as well as Lisa keeping herself at her positive best. After all these years, she is ready to share her journey with us!

Lisa's book, Close To The Bone narrates her victory over cancer, the various phases of her professional and personal life and more. It surely will be a tool to inspire many. The book will be launched by Harper Collins India; one can pre-book it from the 18th of April onward. 'Lisa Ray's brave and inspiring story of a life lived on her own terms,' says the description, and we can't agree more.

They say belief can do wonders when you are fighting a difficult situation. It won't be wrong to say that Lisa truly manifested all her positivity. “I’m stubborn. It never occurred to me that I might die; however, I knew it was not going to be easy. I worked hard – using meditation, positive affirmations and healers to reframe my cancer as an experience from which a lesson had to be learnt. I didn’t think of it as a bout of bad karma or a death sentence,” she had said, in one of her past interviews.

She remains on life-long medication which also caused her to be unable to conceive a child biologically. She embraced motherhood through surrogacy and is a proud mother to daughters Sufi and Soleli.

May her book touch many lives!