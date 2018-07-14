Listen up Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra would love to get married!

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s personal life has been in the news for weeks now just when we think we’re bored of it, we realise we’re not! Her much-talked about relationship with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas has us eating off her hands. The couple’s PDA continues to grab headlines and now, the actress has confessed that she loves the idea of marriage.

Speaking to etonline Priyanka said, “I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point. And I don’t think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That’s all it is. It’s not about berating someone. It’s not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married.”

She calls herself ‘super romantic’ and adds, “I’m super mushy, and I think why not? You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing.”

Speaking of romantic gestures, she says, “I've been very lucky in that department. I've had very special things done for me... I like thoughtful things done for me. I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl. I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy - something written down, a letter, a note. There was this one Valentine's Day where I had a letter handwritten and a flower, like a rose, and it came to me every hour of that day. So super sweet things like that is something I appreciate. DO NOT ever get me chocolate and flowers.”

Nick Jonas, are you listening?