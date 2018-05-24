Little Aaradhya waves at the paparazzi as she heads out to dine with mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Star kids these days are extremely camera friendly. That’s probably because the paparazzi are always chasing them. Take Taimur Ali Khan for example. The little bundle of joy has started enjoying all the attention and often smiles at the camera! Aaradhya Bachchan, who would get all puzzled by the flash light even a while back, has now made peace with shutterbugs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back after slaying the red carpet at Cannes with her stunning self. She headed out for dinner with her daughter and mother on Tuesday evening and as usual was caught by the photographers. Only, this time Aaradhya threw a brief and sweet wave at us!

Many would remember, at last year's Cannes, the little girl was almost scared as numerous cameras chased them. She fanatically waved her hands and we thought she was greeting us. Aishwarya later revealed, she was telling us, 'no photos'! All the excitement was a bit too for her to bear.

On the work front, Aishwarya is now working on Fanne Khan. She will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor in the same.