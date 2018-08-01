Little Little from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: The Deols' obsession with alcohol continues

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise is all set to hit the screens on August 31, 2018. The movie stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The teaser of the film was launched a few weeks ago, and now, the makers have released the first track of the film titled Little Little.

Composed by D Soldierz and sung by Harrdy Sandhu, the song is not really appealing. We doubt if it will go on to become a chartbuster. But what grabbed our attention is the obsession of the Deols with alcohol. Even in the previous instalments there have been songs that either had a bar setting or had a mention of alcohol.

In the first instalment Yamla Pagla Deewana, songs like Tinku Jiya and Chamki Jawaani were songs that were set in a bar and of course, the characters were enjoying some drinks in the songs.

In Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, the title track itself started with the line ‘Sadi daru da tu pani ban ja’. And now, in the third instalment there’s a song Little Little. Is it just us or do you think Deols are stereotyping Punjabis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.