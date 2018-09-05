Little Things to Premiere on October 5th Worldwide, Only on Netflix

Love is on the way to Netflix soon!

If you are someone who is glued to Netflix and are looking for a new series to soak in at the same time, here’s your fix. Everyone’s favourite streaming giant, Netflix, has announced an exciting extension to an existing series. Titled Little Things, the season 2 will premiere on October 5 worldwide. Alongside, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the new season which focuses on the everyday chores of Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal), a young and modern 20-something couple living in Mumbai.

Elaborating on the teaser, the 30-seconder video highlights how the couple’s relationship will pass through a not-so-good phase, with both in a dilemma about is this what they really wanted their life to be. Created and written by Sehgal, the second season has been directed by Ruchir Arun.

Starring Palkar and Sehgal, the love saga, Little Things was initially witnessed by the viewers as a Web series on YouTube in October 2016. Mithila recently made inroads into Bollywood with Akarsh Khurana's road movie Karwaan, opposite Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. Well, after watching the teaser, we are really are excited for Little Things to entertain us - so let's hope it does. Till then, stay tuned to In.com site for more interesting articles!