Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked why he didn't vote

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 7.19 pm May 01 2019, 7.19 pm

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 took place on Monday and saw an array of Bollywood celebrities arriving to fulfil their duty of being a responsible citizen. Biggies like Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit were some of the early birds to cast their vote while Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma were the ones to arrive late. However, out of all, it was Akshay Kumar whose sight was nowhere to be seen. It’s strange how an actor, who is considered as one of the most patriotic heroes of the country, did not mark his attendance at the polling booth. That, of course, called for a lot of flak on social media.

A short clip from Akshay’s Blank screening is currently doing the rounds on social media. The video shows how the actor neglected the reporter who quizzed him on the same. "People love you but sometimes people criticise you for small things like the fact that you did not vote yesterday..." asked the person to the Gold actor, who interrupted him saying, “Chaliye, chaliye.” He then turned back to someone walking behind him and said, “This is what I tell you” and then the clip goes inaudible.

Here’s the video from Akshay’s interview:

The video was shared by multiple Twitter users soon who criticised him severely for his ‘angry reaction’ when asked the reason for not casting vote.

Check out one of the tweets below:

Has anyone seen Deshbhakt @akshaykumar voting today ?#MumbaikarVoteKar — Prakul Sharda (@prakulsharda) April 29, 2019

The Khiladi was also one of the celebrities whom PM Narendra Modi tagged in a tweet to urge the actors' fans and followers to vote. Responding to the same, the actor stated how ‘the true hallmark of a democracy’ lies in our participation in voting.

Check out his tweet here:

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters :) 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

As per reports, Akshay Kumar has honorary Candian citizenship and hence he cannot vote in India. We wonder if the actor will come back with any reply to the criticisms or choose just to ignore again!