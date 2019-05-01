  3. Bollywood
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter who asked about his absence in voting

Bollywood

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked why he didn't vote

Akshay Kumar turned into an angry man when asked why did he not vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

back
Akshay KumarelectionsElections 2019goldLok Sabha Elections 2019Pm modiPM Narendra ModiVoting
nextBharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love anthem of the season

within