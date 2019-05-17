Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but why didn't Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan?

Abhishek Singh May 17 2019, 6.54 pm May 17 2019, 6.54 pm

The Lok Sabha elections are in its last leg with Phase Six taking place on Sunday, May 19. All campaigning has come to an end and the nation will soon know who they have elected to form their next government. Politicians have been travelling across the country to garner votes for their respective parties. Film stars across industries have been part of the election exercise, using their influence to urge citizens to get out and vote. Anil Kapoor was one of them. He openly supported a political face and urged people to go vote for actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher.

In a video shared by Kirron Kher on her social media, Anil Kapoor appeals to the people to vote for her as he believes she is the best to do the job. While the endorsement was good, surprisingly enough Anil Kapoor himself did not cast his vote on April 29, when Mumbai went to the voting booth.

We recently met the actor at an event and asked him about him failing to exercise his right to cast a vote. Anil stated that he had a prior appointment with his doctor in Munich and his wife Sunita accompanied him there. Anil revealed that he had taken the appointment a year and half ago. As the voting dates had recently been announced, he tried having a word with the embassy that if he could cast his vote there but there were no such arrangements. He also hoped that in the future he'd like a system that could help people travelling like him to cast their votes.

While his seems to be a valid reason, we wondered why Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor didn't go out to vote? None of these celebrities were spotted at the voting booth.

Anil Kapoor is not the only celebrity who has missed out on voting. Akshay Kumar has been embroiled in a controversy over urging people to vote and even conducting a ‘non-political’ interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then not casting his vote because he is a Canadian citizen. When he was asked whether he voted, he ignored the question.

#AkshayKumar @akshaykumar ANGRY on Reporter for Asking Why he didn't VOTE in INDIA pic.twitter.com/JKDT4nv9H5 — Sardar Singh (@iSalmansCombat) April 30, 2019

Well being a celebrity has its own price.