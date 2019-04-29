Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra; celebs who didn’t cast their vote

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 10.12 pm April 29 2019, 10.12 pm

Mumbaikars were neck-deep into the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. That also included several Bollywood celebrities, who turned up at the polling booths to do their bit. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Urmila Matondkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and many others took some time off their professional commitments and exercised their democratic right.

But, wait! We also had a handful of Bollywood stars, who didn’t make the best out of this opportunity. Starting with the Kapoor clan - they are regular when it comes to voting and flaunting their inked fingers. However, they didn’t do the needful this time around. We are talking about Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Guess, they had their own set of reasons. Though we are proud of Arjun Kapoor since he made it a point to make his vote count!

Looks like Anil Kapoor is in London, check out his picture here:

Next up, we had the beautiful Shraddha Kapoor, who was, in fact, in the city. However, she chose her film’s set over the voting booth. Sigh!

Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Saaho:

The oh-so-handsome Shahid Kapoor, too, was nowhere to be spotted. We checked into his social media to get a hint of his presence but in vain.

Shahid Kapoor as and in Kabir Singh:

The most shocking name was, undoubtedly, that of Parineeti Chopra's. Considering the fact that her sister, Priyanka Chopra, came all the way from the West to cast her vote, it was indeed disappointing to see her ditching the booth.

Parineeti Chopra with sister Priyanka Chopra:

While Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside the poll with her munchkin Taimur, papa Saif Ali Khan decided to give it a miss! We wonder why!

Mommy Kareena with the little Taimur Ali Khan:

P.S., It would be great if you guys don’t take inspiration from these stars, at least in this matter!