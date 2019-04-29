Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bollywood stars among Mumbaikars who will cast their vote on Monday

Live Update

The business of the festival of democracy, as we call it, has taken over Mumbai on Monday! Lok Sabha Elections 2019 began about a week back and has been unfolding in phases. Mumbai, which is home to probably the largest number of celebrities in the country, also gears up to vote. From Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and family, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor among many more are expected to cast their votes across the city today.

Several high-profile names, on behalf of various political parties, are contending from their respective constituencies. Actor Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the Indian National Congress, has been nominated to fight the elections from Mumbai North. She's onto the battle with BJP's Gopal Shetty. Mumbai North-Central, on the other hand, has actor Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt upholding the Congress flag. Priya has been fielded against BJP's Poonam Mahajan. Mumbai North-West will see Congress' Sanjay Nirupam and Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar fighting for the seat. Congress candidate Milind Deora has been fielded against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in South Mumbai. Congress and Shiv Sena's battle will be repeated in Mumbai South Central as well.

