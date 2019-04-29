Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bollywood stars among Mumbaikars who will cast their vote on Monday

7.29 AM IST
When stars indulge in a campaign spree, such interesting moments are born! One such was when Urmila hit her maiden campaign and decided to take a quick Vada Pav break. A true blue Mumbaikar!
7.17 AM IST
Shortly ahead of the general elections, actor Urmila Matondkar made her entry into politics by joining Congress and is fighting the polls from Mumbai North constituency. Out of her close associates in Bollywood who showered support, one was veteran actor and social activist Shabana Azmi. Azmi, who is reportedly in the US right now, even participated in a campaign supporting Urmila.
7.01 AM IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt, who has been fielded by the Congress from Mumbai North-Central constituency, was quite on a campaign trail all this while. We saw the elder brother accompanying her ahead of the 'exam', and were witnesses to an adorable brother-sister moment. Read how her sisterly instincts came to play during a hot summer day campaign!
6.45 AM IST
The fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is about to unfold. In the meantime, take a look at where will be Mumbai's biggest names voting from!
6.36 AM IST
As 17 constituencies of Maharashtra as well as other parts of India gear up to vote today, here's a high-spirited welcome to in.com! Keep an eye as we give you plenty of election sneak peeks...
The business of the festival of democracy, as we call it, has taken over Mumbai on Monday! Lok Sabha Elections 2019 began about a week back and has been unfolding in phases. Mumbai, which is home to probably the largest number of celebrities in the country, also gears up to vote. From Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and family, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor among many more are expected to cast their votes across the city today.
Several high-profile names, on behalf of various political parties, are contending from their respective constituencies. Actor Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the Indian National Congress, has been nominated to fight the elections from Mumbai North. She's onto the battle with BJP's Gopal Shetty. Mumbai North-Central, on the other hand, has actor Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt upholding the Congress flag. Priya has been fielded against BJP's Poonam Mahajan. Mumbai North-West will see Congress' Sanjay Nirupam and Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar fighting for the seat. Congress candidate Milind Deora has been fielded against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in South Mumbai. Congress and Shiv Sena's battle will be repeated in Mumbai South Central as well.
Stay tuned to in.com as we give you a closer insight to what the city's celebrities are up to, on the big voting day!