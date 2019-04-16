Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Days after Shatrughan Sinha moved to Congress, wife Poonam Sinha joins the Samajwadi Party

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 8.46 pm April 16 2019, 8.46 pm

Two-time Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha recently ended his long association with the Bharatiya Janta Party and joined the Congress. He will be contesting the upcoming general elections from Bihar's Patna Sahib constituency. With this major change, we were also wondering if his wife and actor Sonakshi Sinha's mother, Poonam Sinha's debut in politics was going to happen anytime soon. Proving our assumptions to be true, Poonam joined the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday.

"Dimple (Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife) made her join SP. We hope she will take forward the party's policies and events," Akhilesh Yadav said, welcoming Poonam to the party. Poonam will be contesting the elections on behalf of the alliance of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh from Lucknow against BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajnath Singh. The seat has been loyal to BJP for nearly three decades now and was considered to be the strongest forte of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Rajnath Singh, ready to take on Mrs Shatrughan Sinha, said, "Yes somebody must contest, that is the beauty of democracy. We will fight elections with full dignity, tehzeeb jo Lucknow ki bohot badi dharohar hai usko bhi hum kayam rakhenge (we will maintain the decorum that is the legacy of Lucknow)." With this, chances of Congress planting a candidate on the same seat are fewer.

Sinha, in an earlier conversation, assured everyone of his whole-hearted support to his wife if she decided to join politics. “There are no half-measures for her. Woh karengi toh poora karengi, adhura nahin. Let her work our her modalities. We will soon know. But one thing is for sure. If she does contest elections, as she is likely to, I would be most certainly taking time off to campaign for her, as she has done for me always," she said.

It would be interesting to see a Congress candidate campaigning for a Samajwadi Party nominee!