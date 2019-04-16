image
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Days after Shatrughan Sinha moved to Congress, wife Poonam Sinha joins the Samajwadi Party

Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav.

BJPPoonam SinhaSamajwadi PartyShatrughan Sinha
