Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Farhan Akhtar trolled for asking Bhopal to vote a week after their polling phase

The entire Akhtar family, during Mumbai’s polling phase, went on to cast their votes and fulfilled their duty of being the responsible citizens of India. Well, all of them, including Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, have been quite vocal about their political opinions. So much that, on Sunday, Farhan Akhtar made a major goof-up while trying to appeal the people of Bhopal to vote. Taking to his Twitter account, the Rock On actor asked Bhopal to cast their vote today i.e., on Sunday.
Have a look at Farhan Akhtar’s tweet here:
However, the only issue was that the people of Bhopal have already exercised this right on May 12, last week. In his tweet, Farhan requested the residents of Bhopal to not to vote for Pragya Singh Thakur and save their city from ‘another full-of-gas tragedy’. Apart from the incorrect timing, Farhan Akhtar’s comment on the Bhopal gas tragedy didn’t go down well with a lot of netizens. While some trolled the singer-turned-actor for misguiding his followers, a lot of them bashed him for making a pun on India’s one of the biggest tragedies. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the Dil Dhadakne Do actor’s tweet.
One of the users called it attention seeking stunt:
A user felt that Farhan Akhtar time travelled. LOL!
While a dozen of his followers lashed out at the singer for putting out the wrong date.
A user asked, “Is this for 2024 Elections?”
Now, it is unclear as to this was intentional or unintentional, but a little fact-check might have saved you, Farhan!
Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is busy with his upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Moreover, after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor will be collaborating for the second time with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra for a film titled Toofan, where Farhan will essay the role of a boxer.