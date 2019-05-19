Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Farhan Akhtar trolled for asking Bhopal to vote a week after their polling phase

Divya Ramnani May 19 2019, 2.58 pm May 19 2019, 2.58 pm

The entire Akhtar family, during Mumbai’s polling phase, went on to cast their votes and fulfilled their duty of being the responsible citizens of India. Well, all of them, including Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, have been quite vocal about their political opinions. So much that, on Sunday, Farhan Akhtar made a major goof-up while trying to appeal the people of Bhopal to vote. Taking to his Twitter account, the Rock On actor asked Bhopal to cast their vote today i.e., on Sunday.

Have a look at Farhan Akhtar’s tweet here:

Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019

However, the only issue was that the people of Bhopal have already exercised this right on May 12, last week. In his tweet, Farhan requested the residents of Bhopal to not to vote for Pragya Singh Thakur and save their city from ‘another full-of-gas tragedy’. Apart from the incorrect timing, Farhan Akhtar’s comment on the Bhopal gas tragedy didn’t go down well with a lot of netizens. While some trolled the singer-turned-actor for misguiding his followers, a lot of them bashed him for making a pun on India’s one of the biggest tragedies. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the Dil Dhadakne Do actor’s tweet.

One of the users called it attention seeking stunt:

Farhan akhtar after getting trolled for tweeting wrong dates for Bhopal election. pic.twitter.com/0hO2Z56dfY — Vikram Mandloi (@VIKONTWT) May 19, 2019

A user felt that Farhan Akhtar time travelled. LOL!

Farhan Akhtar did time travel through Quantum realm went 12 May time line and appealed Bhopal people's #SayNoToPragya https://t.co/5ePwbGkj0X — Ranjan Shah (@RanjanOfficial_) May 19, 2019

While a dozen of his followers lashed out at the singer for putting out the wrong date.

Dear sir, plz learn the election dates before posting on election. Plz learn the jersey color of teams before showing that in your movies. Red and Gold is color of East Bengal. Green n Maroon is color of Mohun Bagan — Rony Dasgupta (@rony_dg) May 19, 2019

Bhai whatsapp group sahi time pe check kiya karo. Aisa tweet karne ka instruction ek week pehle mila hoga. Ab toh ho gayi voting Bhopal mein — Chowkidar Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 19, 2019

Dimag to sahi hai? Ya Papa ka Dr Ortho ayurvedic ghutne ka tel khansi ki dawai samajh ke pi gaye ho? Bhopal has already voted on May 12th. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 19, 2019

A user asked, “Is this for 2024 Elections?”

This is for 2024 ???🙄🙄 — 𝐆𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐚 (Blue Tick) (@onesided_hai) May 19, 2019

Now, it is unclear as to this was intentional or unintentional, but a little fact-check might have saved you, Farhan!

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is busy with his upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Moreover, after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor will be collaborating for the second time with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra for a film titled Toofan, where Farhan will essay the role of a boxer.