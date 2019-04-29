Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, celebs who cannot cast their vote

Nikita Thakkar April 29 2019, 1.04 pm April 29 2019, 1.04 pm

Bollywood celebrities have made the best use of social media this election season. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh; a lot of celebrities urged people to step out and vote. In fact, we are not even halfway through the election day, and we have already witnessed a hoard of stars outside the polling booth in Mumbai and later showing off their inked finger. But there are some celebrities, who live and work in India, but won't be voting. It's not that they don't want to, it is because they cannot vote. Here's a list of stars you won't see at the polling stations today.

1. Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Veteran actor Soni Razdan's citizenship was much in the news recently, thanks to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli. Lashing out at the veteran, Rangoli had pointed out at that Soni Razdan is not a citizen of India and she has no right to discuss Indian politics. Soni Razdan was born in Birmingham and hence holds British citizenship. As is the case with her mother, Alia Bhatt too holds British citizenship and therefore, cannot vote.

2. Katrina Kaif

It's common knowledge that Katrina Kaif, who has her family in the UK, is a Brit. Even though her father is of Kashmiri descent, her mother is English. As per reports she was born in Hong Kong and does not hold an Indian passport. The law says, she can't vote in Bharat!

3. Jacqueline Fernandez

Leggy lass Jacqueline Fernandez too may be quite a babe in Indian films but she has her roots in Sri Lanka.

4. Akshay Kumar

He may be very good friends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Akshay Kumar cannot give his vote to him. Reason being he does not hold an Indian passport. He is a Canadian and as India does not allow someone to hold citizenships of two countries, Akshay is technically not an Indian.

5. Manisha Koirala

Even though she's spent most of her life in India, the beautiful actress was born in Kathmandu and hence, she is a Nepali citizen. India does not allow dual citizenship and so, Manisha cannot cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections.

6. Amy Jackson

She has found a lot of fame in India, especially down South, but Amy Jackson still remains a British citizen.

7. Sunny Leone

Born as Karenjit Kaur, Sunny Leone's parents are Punjabis. However, she was born in Canada and hence, does not have Indian citizenship. She can be a part of Bollywood films but sadly, she can't vote.

8. Imran Khan

Imran Khan's Wikipedia describes him as an actor of Indian origin, but he was born in Wisconsin, United States. That makes him a non-Indian.

Well, these guys cannot vote, but you can! So step out and do your bit.