Lok Sabha elections 2019: Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit and more respond to PM Modi, urge people to vote

'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar', worked wonders for Narendra Modi in 2014 as he went on to conquer the Prime Minister's throne in India. With a bit of quirkiness, this time, BJPs motto is different. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new campaign on social media and shared a video with a tagline 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'. The video has a mention of all the good work BJP has carried out in the past five years, viz., Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Beeti Bachaho Andolan and more. It also highlights the kind of progress India has witnessed under the party's reign.
Now, to create awareness, PM Narendra Modi has tagged Bollywood celebrities on Twitter with an aim to pour in their voice and urge people to vote. Many prominent faces from Bollywood have acknowledged and replied to Modi's gesture. Right from Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon to Ekta Kapoor, celebs took to their Twitter account to emphasise the need to vote. B-town celebs have talked about how a single vote can make all the difference, adding that citizens need to make it a point to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for a better, brighter and stronger democracy.
Another interesting development is that, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Textile Minister Smriti Irani to President of BJP Amit Shah, everyone has added ‘chowkidar’ to their names on their Twitter handles. Until now, we've only seen Bollywood actors changing their names on social media to promote their movies. But it's 2019 and Bollywood seems to be rather inspiring. So much so that even politicians are changing names. Well, the marketing team of BJP has done a great job by turning a taunt into a campaign.