Lok Sabha elections 2019: Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit and more respond to PM Modi, urge people to vote

'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar', worked wonders for Narendra Modi in 2014 as he went on to conquer the Prime Minister's throne in India. With a bit of quirkiness, this time, BJPs motto is different. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new campaign on social media and shared a video with a tagline 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'. The video has a mention of all the good work BJP has carried out in the past five years, viz., Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Beeti Bachaho Andolan and more. It also highlights the kind of progress India has witnessed under the party's reign.

Now, to create awareness, PM Narendra Modi has tagged Bollywood celebrities on Twitter with an aim to pour in their voice and urge people to vote. Many prominent faces from Bollywood have acknowledged and replied to Modi's gesture. Right from Madhuri Dixit Nene, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon to Ekta Kapoor, celebs took to their Twitter account to emphasise the need to vote. B-town celebs have talked about how a single vote can make all the difference, adding that citizens need to make it a point to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for a better, brighter and stronger democracy.

Voting isn’t just about making a choice it’s about being responsible and being sensitive. Please earn your democracy. Please vote this time. https://t.co/ZyNd4bv0Om — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 25, 2019

I stand for our democracy. Requesting everyone to exercise their right to vote for our country's bright future in the upcoming elections 🇮🇳 #VoteKar https://t.co/GA9CDKSimI — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 25, 2019

Dear Shri Modi ji. Sir.Your unrelenting passion for strengthening Democracy in this country, is totally and completely supported by me and it will not just be an Honour and privelege, but my ardent duty to assist you in this endeavor. Thank you for personally reminding us. https://t.co/jD6OIqvQ27 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 24, 2019

I will vote for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So should you all. #VoteKar https://t.co/l9fLgY3mFn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 25, 2019

Dear Hon'ble Prime Minister, I will strive to do the best within my capacity to encourage people to vote. It’s a privilege to be able to help strengthen our democracy! #VoteKar https://t.co/VMyrBaYWPL — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 24, 2019

Voting is not only our right but also our duty! Every single vote matters. Lets be responsible citizens and help make a difference! I urge all the eligible citizens to please vote for the government that You want.. #VoteKar https://t.co/ET9CLo1de9 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 24, 2019

One vote can make all the difference. As citizens of this great nation, it is our duty & right to vote. So pls make it a point to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for a better, brighter & stronger India! #VoteKar @narendramodi https://t.co/GUhG5JWxR4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2019

Another interesting development is that, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Textile Minister Smriti Irani to President of BJP Amit Shah, everyone has added ‘chowkidar’ to their names on their Twitter handles. Until now, we've only seen Bollywood actors changing their names on social media to promote their movies. But it's 2019 and Bollywood seems to be rather inspiring. So much so that even politicians are changing names. Well, the marketing team of BJP has done a great job by turning a taunt into a campaign.