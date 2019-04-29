Lok Sabha Elections 2019: John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are synonymous to ‘patriotism’ but didn’t cast their vote!

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 7.42 pm April 29 2019, 7.42 pm

The season to vote is here! India is in the thick of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as the entire nation goes to vote in eight phases. The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in Maharashtra and millions across the country are turning up at the polling booths to choose their leader. Along with the commoners, our celebrities, too, are making the best out of this opportunity as they have been exercising their democratic rights and, of course, flaunting their inked fingers.

From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others, a lot of stars were spotted outside their area’s respective voting booths in the wee hours of the day. While many stars stepped out and urged fans to cast their vote, we also had a few surprising exceptions. Ironically, Bollywood stars like John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, who are well-known for delivering some of the most patriotic Bollywood films, didn’t cast their vote. Well, the reason why Akshay Kumar is deprived of this right is not unknown to us. The Kesari actor doesn’t hold an Indian passport since he is an honorary Canadian. However, looking at the positives, his wife Twinkle Khanna did cast her vote.

Here's John Abraham on the sets of Pagalpanti in London:

Sunday morning on set with this cutie! ❤️ @TheJohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/o1oDr3Ao4U — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) April 28, 2019

Coming to John Abraham, he has often presented himself as one staunch nationalist, be it on or off the screen. He has also been a part of films like Satyameva Jayate, Parmanu and RAW among others. However, the star was missing in action because he is currently in London. Reason: John is shooting for his upcoming film, Pagalpanti. Isn’t it really ironic that the day when John really got a chance to show his patriotism, he couldn’t make it? You could have done so much better, John!