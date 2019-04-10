Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kalki Koechlin, Zeeshan Ayyub and more urge citizens to vote wisely

Rushabh Dhruv April 10 2019, 4.52 pm April 10 2019, 4.52 pm

Bollywood celebrities are often roped in to campaign for the parties in order to ensure high voter turnout. Before Donald Trump was elected as the POTUS, many Hollywood celebrities including prominent stars like Meryl Streep, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney and Alec Balwin had asked people to elect their leader wisely. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, many prominent Bollywood celebrities have now got together to urge the Indian citizens to vote carefully.

The video starts with Gully Boy actor Kalki Koechlin, who reads out a tweet by music composer and lyricist Dub Sharma, which conveys: 'bina soche har kisis ko note mat do aur bina samjhe har kisi ko vote mat do- bade buzurg'. Further, in the video, we also spot actor Zeeshan Ayyub making an appeal to vote this election and says that not to see these upcoming election as a presidential election. Activist and journo Gauri Lankesh's death also has a mention in the clip. The video message was shared by the official Twitter handle of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Bollywood has one message to the people of India: Vote karo, magar soch samajh ke. pic.twitter.com/ibnK78hArf — Congress (@INCIndia) April 9, 2019

Happy and honoured to meet Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji along with friends and colleagues 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/MR0H1azSmB — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 10, 2019

Well, this is not the first time that politicians have made use of Bollywood celebs in the election. In January this year, Modi had a meeting with a bunch of new-age actors, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, where stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor had a discussion with the prime minister about ways to contribute in nation building. On similar lines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets asking Bollywood celebrities to urge people to come and vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Modi took to Twitter to appeal Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aamir Khan to encourage youngsters to cast their vote.