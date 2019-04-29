Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kangana Ranaut attacks Congress, says India is independent of the Italian government

Debanu Das April 29 2019, 7.43 pm April 29 2019, 7.43 pm

Kangana Ranaut is the talk of the town these days thanks to her fiery statements. The Queen actor had been very vocal against Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor of late, and now she’s taken the dive into politics. With the Lok Sabha Elections in full swing, Kangana was out to cast her vote when she spoke to the media. Using that opportunity, the Manikarnika star attacked the Congress party, saying that India, as a country, is finally independent now since it was devoid of the rule of an ‘Italian government.’

It is the fourth phase of the elections and Kangana cast her vote on April 29. On being asked about the importance of voting, she was quoted as saying by the media: “It is a very important day for us today. This day comes every five years, so please make judicious use of it. I feel now India has become independent in the true sense of the term. Because before this, we were servants of Mughal, British and Italian governments. So please exercise your right and vote.”

Kangana has her priorities straightened for the elections

This statement was, without a doubt, a jibe at the Indian National Congress. The party was taken over by Sonia Gandhi, who is from Italy, after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. Sonia had led the Congress for a long period of time before Rahul Gandhi took over. “All our politicians who chill in London... the state that this country is in, the rapes, the poverty, the pollution, the ecology... the durdasha. The state our country was in during the Congress rule, it can't get worse than that. It is time for our swaraj and swadharm. So we should be going in large numbers and voting for India”, she told the media.

This isn’t the first time Kangana took sides in a political conversation. She had earlier shown her support to Narendra Modi. An India Today report quoted Kangana as saying that Modi deserves another five years in his office. "He (Modi) is the most deserving candidate. It's not because of his mummy and papa that he has reached this position. This should not be taken away from him. He deserves this place and he has earned it by sheer hard work. There is no conflict, doubt about his credibility as the prime minister," she told the publication.