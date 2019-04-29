Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others cast their vote

10.53 AM IST
Not an accidental but a responsible voter! ;) Anupam Kher was spotted at his Juhu polling booth while casting his vote...
#Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher casts his votes at polling booth no.235-240 in Juhu. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/o7ZGITSzrF— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
10.46 AM IST
Ahead of the elections, PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the A-listers of Bollywood to create high voter awareness. That met with a big YES from the film fraternity. Hope the positive impact will reflect upon the voter turnout!
Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :)
10.36 AM IST
On that note, Sonali Bendre, accompanied by husband Goldie Behl, has cast her vote.
10.27 AM IST
In 2014, Mumbai's election turnout percentage reportedly touched 53%, which was an improvement from a 41.5% turnout in 2009. We are to see if Mumbaikars can take the turnout significantly higher this time around.
10.23 AM IST
Aamir Khan, this year, is the National Icon of the Election Commission. The actor has been appealing to all of us to cast our vote. He was on time to do his own!
Live Update
The business of the festival of democracy, as we call it, has taken over Mumbai on Monday! Lok Sabha Elections 2019 began about a week back and has been unfolding in phases. Mumbai, which is home to probably the largest number of celebrities in the country, also gears up to vote. From Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and family, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor among many more are expected to cast their votes across the city today.
Several high-profile names, on behalf of various political parties, are contending from their respective constituencies. Actor Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the Indian National Congress, has been nominated to fight the elections from Mumbai North. She's onto the battle with BJP's Gopal Shetty. Mumbai North-Central, on the other hand, has actor Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt upholding the Congress flag. Priya has been fielded against BJP's Poonam Mahajan. Mumbai North-West will see Congress' Sanjay Nirupam and Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar fighting for the seat. Congress candidate Milind Deora has been fielded against Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in South Mumbai. Congress and Shiv Sena's battle will be repeated in Mumbai South Central as well.
Stay tuned to in.com as we give you a closer insight to what the city's celebrities are up to, on the big voting day!