Darshana Devi April 29 2019, 9.27 am April 29 2019, 9.27 am

India is bang in the middle of elections season. The country’s Lok Sabha elections are underway and Monday, April 29th marks Phase IV of the eight-phase voting process. The day brings the EVM machines to Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Most of India’s leading celebrities, including Bollywood stars, industrialists, corporate heads and businessmen will cast their vote in the maximum city. We have some early voters and Priyanka Chopra is one of them.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Chopra among others to cast early votes

Here's a picture of Priyanka with a short message she has for fans.

The Desi girl, who flew into the city a few days ago, uploaded an Instagram story asking her followers whether they will be going to the polling booths today. In fact, we even have a picture of her walking out of the polling station and showing off her inked finger. It’s only been an hour since the booths opened and it’s safe to say that PeeCee may have been among the first one to cast their vote. If Priyanka Chopra can fly across the globe to exercise her right to vote, there is really no reason for any citizen not to head to the polling booth today.

Besides Priyanka, other leading personalities to cast their vote early are Rekha, Poonam Mahajan, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Anil Ambani, Rahul Bose among others. Poonam Mahajan is contesting the election from Mumbai-North Central against Congress candidate and Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar. Paresh Rawal is sitting Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha representing the Ahmedabad East constituency. However, he is not contesting the elections this time around.