  3. Bollywood
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Chopra among other to cast early votes

Bollywood

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Chopra among others to cast early votes

We have some early voters and Priyanka Chopra is one of them.

back
BollywoodLok Sabha electionsMumbaiPriyanka ChopraVoting
nextPriyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra party it up at a girls’ night out

within