Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you should watch

Divya Ramnani April 11 2019, 11.43 am April 11 2019, 11.43 am

Bollywood produces a maximum amount of films. Spread across genres like comedy, action, masala, thriller and horror, we see so many films making it to the theatres in a year. These movies target both masses and the classes. While we talk about variety, how can our filmmakers not try their hand on one of the most serious yet controversial subjects i.e., the Indian politics? Time and again, the Indian film industry has managed to give us a glance at how the Indian political system works. While some films are nothing but a propaganda tool, many do give us a realistic portrayal of both politics and politicians.

Such films are not only engaging as they feature some magnificent actors and hard-hitting stories, but they also shed light on how our system works, which is, in a way, enlightening. One such film is Anil Kapoor’s Nayak. It revolved around a journalist, who is challenged to become the CM for one day. Eventually, he gets elected as the CM. Do we need to talk more about this flick? Of course, not. We are sure that all of us, at least twice in their lives, have seen this gripping political thriller and if you haven’t, do it right away.

Well, the season of elections is here. It’s that time of the year when politicians across the country campaign their heart out. The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 kick-started on Aprill 11, and no better day than this to binge watch films that talk about the same! Presenting to you a few of the top Bollywood movies on politics.

#1 Rajneeti

This Prakash Jha directorial is one of the finest political thrillers made in Bollywood. Boasting of an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah, it chronicles the life of Samar, who enters into the dirty world of politics after his father’s death. Rajneeti is a rich combination of melodrama, violence, visuals, some of the most impactful dialogues… in short, it is a wholesome entertainer.

#2 Gulaal

Gulaal is an Anurag Kashyap film, featuring the versatile KK Menon in the lead role. Set in Rajasthan, this movie dealt with subjects like legitimacy, injustice and hypocrisy. Its plot revolves around a law student, who is elected as the General Secretary of his college. However, things don’t go smooth as he faces various pressures. Gulaal was banned by the Congress party since it had many scenes that mentioned about Congress.

#3 Yuva

Mani Ratnam, known for his exceptional storytelling, came with this one in 2004. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Isha Deol. Its premise revolves around three different characters, who end up bonding with each other due to some unavoidable circumstances and then how it changes their lives.

#4 Shanghai

This Dibakar Banerjee film revolved around a group of people, who embark on a journey to unfold the mystery behind a social activist's sudden death. While the government labels it an accident, they are of an otherwise opinion and go to any extent to find the truth.

#Newton

Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, narrates the story of an honest government officer who performs his duty to make sure there is fair voting in the Naxalite-ruled area in India. The film opened to rave reviews and was among one of the most politically relevant films in Bollywood. It won’t be wrong to say that one must watch this film as it presents a clever take on the Indian democracy, elections and our responsibilities as a citizen.