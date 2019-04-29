Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rishi Kapoor asks for help from Indian Consulate in NY to vote

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will have people of Mumbai, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and more, putting in use their right to vote. It is time to chose the government and like responsible citizens and celebrities are urging people to step out and get their finger inked. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor isn't in India to make use of his voting right this Lok Sabha election. Sr Kapoor has been in New York for almost a year undergoing treatment for an undisclosed disease. But this did not stop him from cashing on the election trend on social media.
Rishi Kapoor, who is quite active on Twitter, urged his fans to vote 'whenever and wherever they have to'. He also mentioned that he reached out to the Indian Consulate in New York to figure if there is any facility for people like him, who are not India for some reason, can make their vote count. Sadly there isn't any.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, whose second home is in the United States, is in India this election season. She was one of the first ones from B-town to step out and cast her vote. Apart from her, we also spotted stars like Rekha, Paresh Rawal, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and many others flaunting their inked finger.
Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting elections this year on a Congress' ticket, looked happy as she cast her vote. Check out her pictures below
