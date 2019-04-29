Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Salman Khan's inked finger gets a fun reply from friends Ronnie and Kunal

Rushabh Dhruv April 29 2019, 11.56 pm April 29 2019, 11.56 pm

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 took place in Mumbai and three other states on Monday (29 April 2019). And apart from the regular citizens, many Bollywood celebs, including The Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan along with his wife, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan exercised their democratic right to vote in force. After their respective voting procedure, many B-Townies posted a selfie of themselves along with their inked finger on social media and among them was Salman Khan.

The Bhai of Bollywood took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of himself flaunting his inked finger. Fans comments on Salman's picture was all that we were expecting. However, two comments, in particular, grabbed our attention. While no one takes panga with Salman Khan, his friends are an exception when it comes to pulling each other's leg. It was producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Kunal Kohli's comments on Salman's post that left us in splits.

Starting off with Ronnie's comment, as seen below, he took a dig at Salman's inked finger and said how he just got a DOT while the world got a line inked. And in no time Kunal Kohli also joined a bandwagon and posted a GIF from the epic show FRIENDS which echoed the same voice as Screwvala's.

Have a look at their fun comments below:

How did u just manage to get a DOT Salman when we all got lines across our voting finger !!😊 — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 29, 2019

Salman will be next seen in Bharat. Set for a June 5 release, Bharat stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in interesting roles. The film is based on the South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014), which traces the history of South Korea parallel to a man's life, spanning from the 1950s to the 2010s.