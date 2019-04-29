  3. Bollywood
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Shabana Azmi is Bollywood's most diligent voter!

Bollywood

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Shabana Azmi is Bollywood's most diligent voter!

Rishi Kapoor, who is recovering from a serious illness in New York, wanted to know if there was any way he could vote in absentia.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentLata MangeshkarLok Sabha Elections 2019Rishi KapoorShabana AzmiTiger Shroff
nextHema Malini: Sunny Deol will continue the good work of Vinod Khanna

within