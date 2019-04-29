Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri cast their vote, AbRam tags along

Rushabh Dhruv April 29 2019, 7.30 pm April 29 2019, 7.30 pm

Mumbai, the city which is home to A-list Bollywood stars, saw many well-known faces exercising their right to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections of 2019. Right from Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, B-townies made sure that they exercise their right to vote and choose an apt leader for the country. Although late, Shah Rukh Khan also arrived at the polling booth along with his family to cast the vote this election season.

King Khan was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam. The Khans cast their votes in Mumbai's Bandra area. That being said, we couldn't take our eyes off how SRK's family packed a stylish punch as the Khan trio looked chic in casuals. While Shah Rukh Khan was seen dressed in a blue hoodie and jeans, AbRam copied his dad and opted for a hoodie along with half-pants and his all-time favourite red-blue Balenciaga shoes. Gauri, on the other hand, opted for a fun printed top with a pair of pants and sneakers. In case you want to have a glimpse of the Khan family, here it is!

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, in a documentary for filmmaker Yasmin Kidwai, actor Shah Rukh Khan had said that 'being diverse is a good thing and being divisive is not'. “1600 languages and dialects in our country, and every 10 kilometres or 15 kilometres the dialect changes. I don’t know how many hundreds of religions co-exist here, being diverse is a good thing, being divisive is not. Like, art has no religion and I think our country really has no religion and all of them amalgamated together, India is a beautiful painting and all colours just enhance each other, and you take away one colour or start saying this colour is better than the other, I think the painting is not a painting anymore,” SRK said.