Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhasker campaigns for AAP's Atishi, steals her coconut water too!

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 8.46 am May 09 2019, 8.46 am

The scorching summer sun is out there, burning us with all its blaze. In Delhi, one needs some extra heart to beat both the heat and the cold. If you are out in daylight, braving the summer and campaigning for your friend, it definitely earns you some brownie points. For Swara Bhasker, it came in the form of a soothing mouthful of coconut water which she claims she stole from AAP candidate Atishi...LOL!

Online and offline, Swara has been lending active support for various candidates from opposition parties, including AAP and the Left Front. Delhi saw her in a desi avatar, dressed in a blue saree cotton saree and with a couple of garlands around her neck. And considering the thousand-volt smile on her face, it doesn't look like Atishi minds her coconut water being stolen!

Prior to her Delhi visit, Swara also traveled to Bihar's Begusarai to campaign for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Delivering her first ever political speech must have felt thrilling, and she shared a glimpse of it on her Twitter handle.

भाषणबाजी ! :) my first political speech in #Begusarai for @kanhaiyakumar 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Jai Hind! Jai Bheem! Lal salaam! pic.twitter.com/uIzNrjtkz0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 10, 2019

Swara also campaigned for CPI (M) candidate Amra Ram who is contesting the general elections from Rajasthan's Sikar.

Amraram ji : 1 of the most inspiring grassroots leaders. A peasant leader he’s relentlessly fought for Farmers issues & rights. Among the most deserving candidates in #LokSabhaElections2019 He’s contesting from Sikar on a ⁦@cpimspeak⁩ ticket. He needs 2 be in Parliament! pic.twitter.com/gThON7y4Bx — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 4, 2019

A vocal, critic of the BJP Government, Swara doesn't refrain from voicing her political opinions on social media platforms. She, at the same time, is almost a pro at shutting down political and other kinds of trolls that keep coming her way.

Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. She will also be seen in an Eros Now original web series titled Flesh. The show features her as a cop, exploring the dark story of human trafficking.