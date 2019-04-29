Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exclusive: Varun Dhawan votes along with dad David Dhawan, wins hearts with THIS move

Darshana Devi April 29 2019, 12.32 pm April 29 2019, 12.32 pm

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway and Phase IV of the eight-phase voting process is underway in Mumbai. In the early hours on Monday, a series of Bollywood made their way to the voting booths. The list of celebs included Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza and others. Varun Dhawan, too, didn’t shy away from exercising his right to vote. the Judwaa 2 star arrived with his father David Dhawan to cast his vote.

While making his way out of the polling booth, the actor’s humble action was captured in the camera. When Varun spotted an elderly lady struggling to climb up the stairs, he turned around and helped her up by holding her hands. He has certainly won our hearts! He was also mobbed by the crowd of shutterbugs waiting outside and while interacting with them, he expressed how important it is for every citizen to go out and vote and urged fans to cast their vote if they haven’t already.

Take a look at Varun’s video here:

Varun sported a white tee which had ‘Made In India’ imprinted on it and teamed it up with blue pants and a black cap. Looks like he's feeling the Sui Dhaaga vibes. Papa Dhawan, on the other hand, went for a blue t-shirt and beige pants.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the actor is soon to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. When David was recently quizzed about the same, he confirmed the news saying that the actor, indeed, is getting hitched soon. “His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?” he said. However, the love-birds have remained tight-lipped about the same till now.