  3. Bollywood
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exclusive: Varun Dhawan votes along with dad David Dhawan, wins hearts with THIS move

Bollywood

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Exclusive: Varun Dhawan votes along with dad David Dhawan, wins hearts with THIS move

Varun Dhawan's humble action was caught in camera as he cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2018 on Monday.

back
Aamir KhanAjay DevgnDavid DhawanEntertainmentKajolLok Sabha Elections 2019Madhuri DixitPriyanka ChopraTiger ShroffVarun DhawanYug Devgn
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, celebs who cannot cast their vote

within