Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 1.46 pm June 30 2019, 1.46 pm

It’s the day and age where the world is fighting for making Earth a better inhabitable planet. The pollution is at its peak and global warming is just on the rise. Every nation is at it, in some way or the other, trying their best to get the situation under control. In India too, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the cause and are urging the citizens and their fans to go eco-friendly. The latest celebrity to do so is Salman Khan. The actor, with a quirky sense of humour, makes a point in his very own signature style.

In the video posted by the actor on his Twitter page, one can see Salman pampering a monkey. While the mammal is busy eating a banana, Salman is busy staring at it as he drinks water. Later he tries to show the monkey how to drink water through the plastic bottle. As he offers the bottle to the monkey, it tries to aggressively avoid it. This is when Salman pours the water in a glass and offers it to the mammal, who happily has a sip of it.

Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta ... pic.twitter.com/uojM8w7IJX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2019

Seems Salman is trying to give a message to his followers that even monkeys avoid plastic then why humans can’t. Interestingly, the government too had led a plastic ban campaign last year. However, it failed to garner a positive response, as vendors are still seen offering their patrons goods in plastic bags.