LOL! Salman Khan is launching Zaheer in lieu of a Rs 2011 loan

Salman Khan is the messiah of newbies. The superstar is often seen launching new faces and the latest addition to this is Zaheer Iqbal, who is the son of Salman’s good friend. Salman took to social media to announce the same, by first creating a mystery with Zaheer’s childhood picture, and then ultimately revealing the same.

However, Salman is one quirkbox too. He took to Twitter to post a picture of Zaheer’s father reading about his son’s impending debut, and captioned it in the most hilarious way possible. Salman revealed how Iqbal is his childhood friend, and how he still owes Zaheer’s father Rs 2011.

N this is my childhood frnd Iqbal, as a teen he was my bank, I still owe him 2011rs . thnk God he did not take interest 😁 bete ko launch Kar raha hoon toh baap ka post toh karsakta hoon na. Lv the pic. pic.twitter.com/FMSXNKmaME — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

Salman also revealed how his friend was his bank, back in the days of childhood. How sweet!

So does that mean Salman is launching Zaheer to get rid of the ‘loan’ he had taken from his father? Naaah. Just kidding. But this is indeed a fun fact.

This year seems to be one of newbies. Salman himself is launching two other people apart from Zaheer; his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and a new find Warina Hussain.

#Loveratri first day . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:00am PST

Not just Salman, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is also on a launch spree. While we will see Janhvi Kapoor in July, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are Dharma protégés who will be unveiled on the big screen in November.

Looks like the awards next year will have a tough time shortlisting the nominees for best debut.