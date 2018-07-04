Look who Lauren Gottlieb is soaking in the seaside sun with!

For Lauren Gottlieb, love is now in the air. Just on Tuesday, she took to Instagram to confirm her relationship with Benjamin, a handsome hunk and posted an adorable photo of them from Malibu beach, California.

Meanwhile, she also caught up with an old friend at the same spot! Choreographer Terence Lewis was definitely delighted to catch the pretty lady by the bay and shared a picture too.

Terence and Lauren are friends since the latter entered the dance scene in Indian Television. We all know that the popular American dancer shot to fame in India with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded and Bigg Boss 7.

She also had her share of linkup rumours with JDJ co-dancer Punit Pathak and later with music composer Vishal Dadlani. However, they all died down with time. And now, she has found her Mr. Perfect finally!