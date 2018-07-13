Looking vibrant in blue, Kangana Ranaut's airport look will set new fashion goals

Actress Kangana Ranaut was recently in London, shooting her next, Mental Hai Kya. The film which raised the anticipation notches higher with its quirky posters will see Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. And post a hectic long month, the actress is back in the Bay, stunning us yet again with her breathtaking airport look!

Donning a glossy blue cropped-jacket with a pair of blue denim, the queen of fashion sets new fashion goals once again. The curly-haired beauty further teamed her outfit with a pair of black, knee-length boots, a bright red bag pack and black glasses.

Only a true fashionista can carry such bright colours with such grace!

Be it checkered silk sarees, gowns or biker jackets, the actress is open to experiment with her looks and that's what we love about him.

Her film, Mental Hai Kya, will also feature Newton star Rajkummar Rao and will mark the duo's on-screen collaboration after four years. The two were last seen sharing the screen space in Queen, which was released in 2014.

She will also be essaying the role of Rani Laxmibai in Krish's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is slated to release in August, 2018.