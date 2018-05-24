Is it a summer vacay for Karisma Kapoor and boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal?

The darling sista of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor who parted ways with her ex-hubby Sanjay Kapur, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Sandeep Toshniwal. For the unaware, if the gossip is anywhere near the truth, Lolo is dating Sandeep. Both the lovebirds are going strong and looks like they are in a mood for a short vacation, as the duo were papped on the airport runway leaving the city.

Talking about Karisma's fashion outing, we see the lady in her usual style best. While her overall look was dominated by the colour black, we loved how she went with a plain white tank top and lacy sneakers with an aim to break the monotony of the darker tone. Lastly, the bright pout and the huge shades added the much needed summery vibe to her airport look.

While on the other hand, Sandeep went a little boring way with the choice of his apparel. A simple looking chequered shirt with a pair of blue denim. Like c'mon Sandeep, was Lolo happy with your sartorial pick? We doubt that.

Also for the uninitiated, Karisma have settled matters with her ex-husband out of court. Not just that, for their children Samiera and Kiaan, the two often come together. And if all goes well, we might see Karisma tying the knot with her boyfriend, Sandeep Toshniwal, pretty soon.

We wish the couple happy holidays, may their mini-vacay (if it is) be all filled with fun. Until next time, see you Karisma.