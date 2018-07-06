Looks like there is no end to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s honeymoon

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a very fairytale wedding in May. And while the couple’s mesmerising pictures from the wedding painted a pretty picture, we were enthralled to see dad Anil Kapoor dance his heart out with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others. The lovely couple since then has been on a vacation mode and has been making trips to various places across the globe. They are now headed to Japan.

The Neerja actress took to Instagram and updated her location to Tokyo, where she tagged her hubby Anand Ahuja as ‘My fav person in the world ’. Here have a look.

Talking about their marriage, though it was meant to be a close knot affair, the world had a firsthand update on her marriage, courtesy social media. But recently the actress shared a few, unseen pictures from her marriage making everyone go gaga.

Reportedly, the couple will soon move into a lavish pad in Bandra which was recently bought by the couple. They have already started shopping for the house as they want all things classy for their dream home.

