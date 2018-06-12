Looks like Tiger Shroff can't wait for his next cheat meal!

It won't be wrong to say that Tiger Shroff is the most dedicated fitness freak of his generation. His body itself speaks in support of our statement. Every time he is on the big screen, he is either making swanky moves or performing those lethal kicks, all while flaunting his perfectly chiseled abs. His diet got to be that strict too. No prize for guessing!

But hey, he too craves for that pizza on his cheat days! Look at this funny video he shared.

Don't feel guilty about your cravings anymore. Even Tiger has them!

As the caption says, the video was taken during one of the trials of Student of the Year 2. TV sensation Tara Sutaria marks her Bollywood debut with the film, and so does actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Pandey.

Student of the Year, released in 2012, gave us three of the present generation's leading actors i.e. Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Alia and Varun's pairing, which began from this film, went on to become exceptionally successful.

Quite sure both Tara and Ananya are going to rock it too!