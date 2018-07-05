Lootera: The forgotten last leaf of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s career

Amidst the roadblocks, life seldom throws a beautiful curve. The same holds true for our movies too. While sometimes it's a fantasy coming alive, many times it's reality staring us in the face. But then comes a story which is so beautiful that you can't help but marvel at the poetry that flows on screen. One such movie was Vikramaditya Motwane directed Lootera starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The two featured in the film at the dawn of their careers, much before critics even considered them worth their precious evaluation.

Lootera was Motwane's version of O Henry's famous literary creation, 'The Last Leaf', and he infused a beautiful love story with the 1960s Manikpur as the backdrop. Sonakshi Sinha as the demure Pakhi not only looked gorgeous on the screen, but she breathed earnestness into the character. Her performance in the film made it hard to say that this was just her second year in the industry. Ranveer, on the other hand, played the role of Varun, a thief in disguise, and the conflict of his character's soul came out brilliantly with his performance. So enraptured are you with their act that when the two are on screen, you forget that they are actors.

Another facet of Lootera was its composition by the duo Amit Trivedi and Amitabh Bhattacharya. From a Sawaar Loon that penetrates your soul with the bright light of first love, to a Shikayatein which makes your heart seep into a sorrowful monologue, the words and the music are so enthralling that you just can't help but be enchanted by the soundtrack. Even the picturisation is perfect, with the songs dropping in at the exact moment they are supposed to be. While in many movies songs break the flow, here the songs enhanced it.

Every little detail about the movie was magical. From the first leaf that Varun draws, to the first heartbreak of Pakhi, to the eventual shift of the canvas to Dalhousie. Motwane portrayed events brilliantly as he held the reigns of this story.

From the moment Varun and Pakhi meet, to when the last leaf falls, you feel like a whole circle is complete. Yes, Lootera has its hiccups, but let's pardon it for now. For us, the movie will forever be the forgotten last leaf in the flourishing careers of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, for no matter how many Bajiraos and Noors come and go, our hearts will beat for the story of Varun and Pakhi.