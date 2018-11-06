Lori from Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan’s voice strikes the right chord

After treating fans with back-to-back chartbuster songs from Thugs of Hindostan, the makers have now dropped a surprise just before the Diwali! What is it you may ask? It’s a lullaby featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The Lori song is a soothing track by Khudabaksh aka Big B. Not only is the veteran actor a part of the video, but he has also lent his voice to the track.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Lori is a soft ballad that'll take you on an emotional ride and makes you understand the depth behind the vocals. But it’s Big B’s deep voice which takes the song a notch higher. In the song, we can also see Khudabaksh making an effort to teach Zafira archery. With this, we see a different side of the daredevil pirate. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram #Lori .. Out now! Check link in bio for details A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Nov 5, 2018 at 10:04pm PST

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie’s trailer was loved by the audience and the previous songs, Surraiyya and Manzoor-e-Khuda, have become crowd pleasers. The movie is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, 2018.