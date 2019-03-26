image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
Love Aaj Kal 2: Did you know Kartik Aaryan is an amazing singer too? We have proof...

Bollywood

Love Aaj Kal 2: Did you know Kartik Aaryan is an amazing singer too? We have proof...

Kartik Aaryan is one powerhouse of talent.

back
kartik aaryanLove Aaj Kal 2Sara Ali KhanSoni ke Titu Sweety
nextAbhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic?

within