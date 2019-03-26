Love Aaj Kal 2: Did you know Kartik Aaryan is an amazing singer too? We have proof...

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently the coolest dude of Bollywood. Post the release of his film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was one of the highest grossers of the year 2018, Kartik is one the most sort after actors in tinsel town right now. The young actor who enjoys a massive fan following has a good amount of movies in his kitty. He has proved to be a good actor but today, we are going to shed some light on his another talent, singing!

In a video which has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons, we see Kartik singing one of his own songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The video is shared by Window Seat Films, a company owned by director Imtiaz Ali. Kartik along with another singer can be seen humming the tunes of his song Tera Yaar Hoon Mai and we must say that Kartik is a very good singer.

Kartik who will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of the film. On Monday Sara Ali Khan shared a video where she was seen embarrassing her co-star by calling out his name out loud post the two met fans who had gathered in good numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Well, the off-screen chemistry between Kartik and Sara looks amazing, we eagerly wait to see them on the silver screen.