Bollywood Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to do the twist in sequel? Divya Ramnani November 20 2018, 6.54 pm November 20 2018, 6.54 pm

Bollywood actor and the newest chocolate boy of B-town, Kartik Aaryan is on a career high these days. The actor has undoubtedly gained a lot of popularity in recent times, all thanks to the super-success of his last outing Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

Well, here’s a good news or rather say an exciting rumor for all his fans. According to Filmfare, actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in by the Jab We Met director, Imtiaz Ali for the sequel to his 2009 hit film, Love Aaj Kal. The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor starrer dealt with the relationship issues faced by today’s couple in comparison to a couple from an old era, making it an entertaining watch.

There have been speculations of these two collaborating for a long time and looks like it may now really happen. Adding to the news, the reports suggest that Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in this Imtiaz Ali starrer, now that’s the scoop for the day! Witnessing the kind of fondness both Sara and Kartik have shared for each other, it would be interesting to see them pairing up for this one. Only time will tell if this is really happening… till then, make way for this could-be hottest on-screen couple, guys!