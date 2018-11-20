image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
BollywoodEntertainmentImtiaz Alikartik aaryanLove Aaj KalLove Aaj Kal 2Sara Ali Khan
nextPriyanka Chopra to perform at BFF Isha Ambani's sangeet?
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Another story emerges, one of many for this superstar

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's intimate wedding photos are hypnotising us!

Kedarnath new track: Qaafirana is the soothing beginning of a love story