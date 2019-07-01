Rushabh Dhruv July 01 2019, 11.41 pm July 01 2019, 11.41 pm

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan and the very beautiful Sara Ali Khan expressed their appreciation for each other on Koffee With Karan. After the same, the two signed a film together. Kartik and Sara got roped in by Imtiaz Ali for his forthcoming love saga. It is being reported as a sequel to his 2009 hit, Love Aaj Kal. The film has been the talk of the town right from its inception. Shooting for the same had kick-started a long time ago and we've got several glimpses of the same. Now, as per the latest update, we've learned that Love Aaj Kal 2's team on Monday has wrapped the shoot of the film.

After Sara, even Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and shared a long post with a series of pictures remembering the good times while shooting for the movie. Aaryan's heartfelt post on social media was all dedicated to the director and Sara Ali Khan. But it was the tag given by Kartik to his co-star Sara which caught our attention. In the post, Kartik has called Sara a 'princess', isn't this cute to another level? Rumours have been doing rounds from quite some time that Kartik and Sara are dating each other. From the update, we also got to know that Imtiaz Ali's sequel project took 66 days to shoot.

Have a look at the post shared by Kartik Aaryan featuring his princess Sara Ali Khan below: