Antara Kashyap July 01 2019, 8.31 pm July 01 2019, 8.31 pm

Ever since her first major public appearance in Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan has made headlines with her bold remarks. The actor revealed that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan. The comment received a lot of attention and the actors landed a role in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel. The actors have been rumoured to be dating, which is also giving the movie a lot of hype. Sara took to Instagram on Monday and posted pictures as they wrapped the shooting. And this time too, the actor didn't hold back.

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Sara thanked Imtiaz Ali and rest of the cast for 'a million memories' made during the 66 days of the film's shoot. Her first picture was one hugging Kartik Aaryan, for whom she wrote very sweet words about. Saying that their journey started from a coffee (referring to Koffee With Karan) to having chai with him. She wrote that she will miss Kartik "more than he will know and more than he can admit".

Check out the post below:

Kartik and Sara have also been spotted hanging out outside of work. The pair celebrated Eid at a mosque with their faces covered to avoid being recognised. It seems like they totally hit it off during shoot and it is obvious that they are not only cordial co-workers.

After being appreciated for Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan has been roped in for the Coolie No.1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, it will be a modern retelling of the original 1995 film starring Govinda.

Kartik Aaryan is also starring in a remake of a classic 1978 film. He will be appearing in Pati, Patni Aur Woh along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.